Freddie Gibbs had himself a good laugh after finding out that Akademiks, with whom he's been beefing a lot lately, was reportedly suspended by Complex for his recent comments about Chrissy Teigen. This past week, Freddie and Ak have been going back and forth consistently, firing shot after shot at each other ever since Ak claimed that the rapper was irrelevant. After this declaration, which was made in response to Freddie's own claim that Jeezy was irrelevant, Freddie went after Ak on social media with a series of scathing posts.

Brad Barket/Getty Images for SKYY Vodka

Ak later went on a drunken rant about their feud on Twitch, which led to a ban from the platform. Their beef ended up involving a handful of other people, including Ben Baller and 6ix9ine, who seemed to admit that his gang was responsible for shooting at Freddie in 2014. Ak went on to address their feud on Everyday Struggle, but Freddie refused to let up, and he even had merch made that depicts Ak as a teletubby.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

While this was all going down, Ak managed to get himself into some hot water with Complex. After Twitch banned him for his raging tirade about Freddie, Ak also reportedly managed to get suspended from Complex News for his disrespectful comments about Chrissy Teigen. Although he's since apologized for his actions, his suspension tickled Freddie, who shared a series of reactions to the news.