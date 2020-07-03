First Twitch, now Complex. Akademiks has built much of his popularity around being unfiltered, but it's biting him in the butt in recent days. It's been announced that following his tirades on Twitch, the platform has suspended the blogger. It was also revealed that the Everyday Struggle host has been suspended from Complex News over his rant against Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Akademiks viciously spouted off insults to the crooner and his wife after he said she allegedly "sneak dissed" him in the past, and it looks as if Complex believes he went too far. “I definitely wanna start off by kind of like apologizing for some of the stuff that’s been going on outside the show,” he said. “In particular, you know, while I'm defending myself, versus rappers... I think I definitely went over the line when I was addressing a few women. I just felt, that just wasn’t right. After thinking about it, even seeing the clip, it’s nasty."

"Truth be told, given everything that’s going on not only the world, given what’s going on with the current climate at Complex and also former employees and current employees, also working with Nadeska, someone I have a lot of love for, I just felt it was completely out of pocket and something that I had to admit that yo, you can't be a hypocrite saying you're going to be an ally."

He went on to say that he "spoke to Complex leadership about it" and Akademiks apologized once again to anyone who was offended. "With that being said, I think we have to have some type of action," he added. He said he's taking "the next two episodes off" and that Complex agreed with the decision. Check out his video below.