As if beefing with Freddie Gibbs, Meek Mill, and Ben Baller wasn't enough, Akademiks sent a few shots over to John Legend and the singer's wife Chrissy Teigen. The Everyday Struggle host is no stranger to controversy, and he doesn't seem to care when it comes to calling out others in the entertainment industry. The world watched as he engaged in a number of social media spats over the last 36 hours, but he's adding Legend and Teigen to the mix over an alleged "sneak diss."



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

While live-streaming with his fans, Akademiks had a few words for the famous couple. "Actually, one time she sneak dissed me," the blogger said. "F*ck that hoe. Straight up. John Legend can hear that. Don't have you b*tch dissing me 'cause I don't give two f*cks about none of y'all n*ggas." He added, "One time she was sneak dissing me. I don't play that. I don't care if you John Legend's b*tch or any other b*tch. How 'bout you take that f*ckin' big ass mouth of yours and f*ckin' weird ass lookin' face and start promoting your man's album. Maybe it wouldn't do 25,000 the f*ckin' first week."

It didn't stop there. Akademiks then seemed to be speaking to Teigen directly when he continued with his rant. "Your man is f*cking flopping. He's a legend doing 25,000 [units]. F*ckin' flop. Chrissy Teigen, suck a d*ck." Akademiks then said if John Legend "[felt] some type of way" about his comments, he could "suck one, too." Watch the clip below.