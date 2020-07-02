DJ Akademiks went on an absolute rampage this past week as he took aim at numerous big names throughout the hip-hop world. It all started when Akademiks called Freddie Gibbsirrelevant on "Everyday Struggle," especially when compared to Jeezy. Gibbs eventually clapped back at Akademiks and the two had a back-and-forth on Twitter that eventually ended with Akademiks taking to Twitch, where he was quite upset about the ordeal.

The hip-hop media personality even took aim at Ben Baller, Drake, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and of course, Meek Mill. These call-outs drew quite a bit of attention to Akademiks over the last few days, and now, Twitch is getting involved. According to StreamerBans on Twitter, Akademiks has been suspended from the platform, until further notice.

There is no word yet on how long this ban will last for, although we're sure we will find out soon. Some of these bans can range from one week to an entire lifetime. Considering Ak's offense here, we figure he'll be back on the platform sooner rather than later. Either way, it's clear that Twitch is cracking down on certain forms of speech and content.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.