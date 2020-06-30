In the midst of his feud with Freddie Gibbs, DJ Akademiks hopped on the phone with his good friend Tekashi 6ix9ine, discussing the situation before the rainbow-haired rapper made some strong claims.

As a member of the Nine Trey Bloods, Tekashi 6ix9ine brought fame and notoriety to the gang but they had been running through Brooklyn long before he became a thing. In 2014, Freddie Gibbs was shot at multiple times while in the city and, apparently, 6ix9ine knows who tried to get him.

"Yo, you remember that n***a named Freddie Gibbs," asked DJ Akademiks while on the phone with Tekashi.

"Yeah yeah yeah, the n***a that got shot at when he came to New York by Harv," replied 69.

Anthony "Harv" Ellison is a well-known member of the Tr3yway crew. He was one of the two men charged with kidnapping 6ix9ine.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

DJ Akademiks played dumb when his friend brought up the shooting on the phone, claiming that he was unaware of who was responsible.

This is just another layer of the current beef between Gibbs and Ak, which started after the blogger called him "irrelevant."

Are you surprised that Nine Trey had a hand in the Freddie Gibbs shooting?

[via]