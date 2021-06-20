Families all across the United States are observing Father's Day today (June 20). The annual holiday is celebrated on the third Sunday of each June and honors fathers, celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the overall influence of father figures in society. Thus, tributes to and by some of hip hop's most famous fathers and children alike have been in full effect. While some rappers penned tributes for their own fathers, others were honored by members of their families.

Check out how some of your favorite rappers and celebrities alike are celebrating.



As previously covered, the mother of Drake's son Adonis Sophie Brussaux showed love to the OVO head honcho with a story post. "Happy Father's Day Dad!" penned Brussaux over a photo of Drake cradling baby Adonis. The Toronto native also honored his own father in a subsequent story post.

Chance The Rapper honored his father with a photoset of throwback photos. "Thank you Dad," penned the Chicago native in the caption.

Sharing an adorable snap of him and his daughter Vada, Kid Cudi gave a shoutout to fathers and single mothers. "Happy Fathers Day to all the awesome Dads out there AND ALSO those Moms that pull double duty!!!" wrote the Man On The Moon III artist.

Tina Lawson shared an exclusive warm photo of Jay-Z embracing his children shared with her daughter Beyoncé. She affectionately wrote, "So Blessed to witness one of the best dads on the planet Sean Carter. You are the most loving , patient , kindest , fathers. Your babies adore you." She also honored her beau Richard Lawson.

Vanessa Bryant shared a throwback snap of her late husband Kobe Bryant surrounded by his four daughters. "To the best girl dad," began Vanessa. "Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani, Gigi, B.B, Koko and VB."

Kylie Jenner shared a never-before-seen photo of her and rumored on-again boyfriend Travis Scott with their little one Stormi. "happy father’s day Travis Scott," wrote Kylie. "one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .."

Kim Kardashian shared a photoset of all the dads in her life, honoring her late father, her estranged ex-hubby Kanye West, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, and Travis Scott. "Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!" wrote the beauty mogul.

Reginae Carter honored her father, sharing numerous snaps of the two together. "Happy Father’s Day to the Goat. I’m forever your biggest fan and will scream it out loud so everybody can hear me," penned Reginae. She added, "I’m forever your munchkin! Forever going hard when any lil Wayne song comes on lol Last but not least , I’m forever rocking with you PERIOD! I love you father. Thanks for everything ! Keep being Great."



Jayda Cheaves honored Lil Baby in her story, writing over a photo of he and his son Loyal, "Happy Fathers Day! Keep being your sons super hero."

Cardi B shared a photoset of Offset and all his children, recognizing the hard work he's doing to building a legacy his children can be proud of. "Happy Father’s Day daddy shark," wrote Cardi. "You’re such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future .I hope you enjoy your day today."

Finally, Meek Mill shared a snap of himself and his children, following up with another post as an ode to his father.