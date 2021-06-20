mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Drops "Father & Son" For Father's Day

Aron A.
June 20, 2021 10:39
Father & Son
Dennis Graham

OVO Sound celebrates Father's Day with a new release from Dennis Graham.


It's Father's Day so a big shout out to all the dads out there holding it down. It's definitely well-deserved, especially for all the dads who've been holding it down throughout the pandemic and beyonce. 

Today, the OVO Sound clique paid homage to the love between fathers and sons, much like the one between Drake and his dad, for the release of Dennis Graham's latest single, "Father & Son." The cover art itself features a collage of images of fathers and their children including a photo of Drake and Adonis. Dennis reflects on the journey of fatherhood and the sacred bond every dad has with their child. 

"Live everywhere 12am Father and Son, Thanks @champagnepapi for feeling this song, it means the world to me," Dennis wrote on Instagram upon the single's release. A music video for the single is also on the way.

Quotable Lyrics
Sometimes you're going to have your ups and downs
And then you remind yourself that you'll always be around
'Cause there's no love, there's no love
Like a father, a father and son

