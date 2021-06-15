At the beginning of the year, reports surfaced that Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj was reportedly struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run incident. Later identified as 70-year-old Charles Polevich, the man eventually turned himself in over to law enforcement days after the incident.

Minaj's mother Carol subsequently filed a $150 million lawsuit over Robert Maraj's death against Polevich for allegedly being responsible for the killing. According to new court documents obtained by Radar, Polevich was said to have denied any sort of wrongdoing in the incident that left Maraj fatally injured.



According to the publication, the 70-year-old attempted to dismiss the lawsuit. In his defense, his lawyer accused the Young Money alum's father of being, "reckless, careless and negligent in crossing the street." He additionally claimed that his client had to make a, "sudden and unexpected circumstance, not of his own making" because he was in the face of an emergency.

Nicki's mother Carol Maraj filed the lawsuit against Polevich back in March. Represented by attornies Ben Crump and Paul Napoli, the former shared on his Instagram, "Paul Napoli and I have filed a $150 million lawsuit in the hit-and-run death of Robert Maraj, @nickiminaj's father."

"He was fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident on February 12, 2021, when he was struck by a car being driven by Charles Polevich as Mr. [Robert] walked along a Long Island road," Ben added. "After striking [Robert], [Charles] left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to [Robert]."

"He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help," the renowned attorney concluded. "[Charles'] behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!"

As mentioned, Polevich turned himself over to police days after the incident. He was then released from prison after fulfilling a $250,000 bond.

