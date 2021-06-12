It's a day of celebration for Migos. The Atlanta trio shared their Culture III album, a project that arrives after a years-long hiatus for the group, and people have had the record on repeat throughout the day. Migos has been taking over social media trending topics and continue to receive praise from their fellow rappers, but a co-sign from Jay-Z was the cherry on top.

Only a few artists hold both the power and respect that Hov does in the entertainment industry, so when he reaches out to let a rapper know that he not only sees, but likes what they're doing, it's a coveted moment.

Akademiks shared a screenshot that shows Jay complimenting Culture III in a text with Quavo. "That Avalanche song is beautiful," Jay-Z reportedly wrote. "Congrats to you and the guys on the album. Peace God !" Quavo responded by thanking Jay for the kind words and added that Migos "put everything we had into this one."

Recently, Quavo told Complex that he believes Culture III is going to take over 2021. "Greatness. The greatest album of this year. The greatest album of the summer," he said. "It’s back open. I feel like this album going to open up the world." What do you think about Culture III thus far?