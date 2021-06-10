In one last promotional push before the release of Culture III tomorrow, Migos dropped the record's intro track titled "Avalanche" and hopped on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the new track. Dressed in sharp black suits and top hats, the trio stood tall in front of three mic stands, surrounded by an accompanying live band that was equally dressed for the occasion.

It has been three years since the group's last output in Culture II, and fans have been anxiously waiting for the group's return as they all went on to release solo records in between. With a strong performance on Fallon, excitement for Culture III seems to be hitting its peak at the right time for the Atlanta-based trio. Twitter has been raving about "Avalanche's" nostalgic, 1970s-inspired funk bounce – a fresh sound for the trio to rap over. Particularly, fans are gushing over Takeoff's verse, who takes on the last verse of the track.

With excitement buzzing on Twitter for "Avalanche" and the album itself, it seems apt to peep some of the fan reactions to the performance. What do you think of the performance?

Check out "Avalanche" now on streaming services and be on the look out for Culture III when it drops Friday.