Migos Stay Frosty On New Single "Avalanche"

Mitch Findlay
June 10, 2021 09:30
2021 Quality Control
Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset are spitting on the new Migos single "Avalanche," another strong release from the ATL crew.


The arrival of Culture 3, a low-key high-stakes project for the Atlanta trifecta, is set to go down at the stroke of midnight. Having unveiled the tracklist, which includes features appearances DrakeFuture, Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, and more, many have been curious to see how Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff bounce back.

Having promised a "return to the bando," at least stylistically speaking, it certainly seems as if Migos are focused on this go-around. The narrative is furthered by the release of their new single "Avalanche," a smooth drop that once again finds all three members spitting solid verses with little time for catchy hooks. It's especially welcome to see Quavo leading by example, coming through with another strong performance after "Straightenin." Should he be rapping at this caliber throughout the entirety of Culture 3, fans should be in for an enjoyable ride. 

Check out "Avalanche" now, and look for Culture 3 to land later tonight. Will you be tuning in to the climactic chapter of the Migos trilogy?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My pockets came with extra cheddar 
I can see through the fuck shit 
I think that my skills gettin' better 
With a stick, come in peace, Mandela
I'm willin' to feed whoever, how can I help you?

Migos Offset Quavo Takeoff culture 3
