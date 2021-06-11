Migos Return With "Culture III" Ft. Drake, Future, Cardi B, NBA YoungBoy, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke

Twenty-four hours after they graced the Jimmy Fallon stage with a performance of their new song "Avalanche," the world has finally received Culture III. Migos have been blazing through the Rap game for years and after much delay, the Atlanta trio has delivered their anticipated album. Culture III arrives with only a handful of features from artists that are known to sit comfortably at the top of the charts: Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and Pop Smoke.

Recently, Offset caught up with Billboard to discuss the album and what fans can expect from Culture III. "This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that," said Offset. "We didn't want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created. We gotta top Culture and Culture II and that's not even about first-week sales. A lot of people get lost in that but it's about the creativity and the records and what they mean when you talk to me."

Some believe that Migos have a lot to live up to with this project, so stream Culture III and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to read our article: Migos "Culture III" Is A Low-Key High-Stakes Project For The Trio.

Tracklist

1. Avalanche

2. Having Our Way ft. Drake

3. Straightenin

4. Type Sh*t ft. Cardi B

5. Malibu ft. Polo G

6. Birthday

7. Modern Day

8. Vaccine

9. Picasso ft. Future

10. Roadrunner

11. What You See ft. Justin Bieber

12. Jane (Birkin)

13. Antisocial ft. Juice WRLD

14. Why Not

15. Mahomes

16. HandleMy Business

17. Time For Me

18. Light It Up ft. Pop Smoke

19. I Need It ft. NBA YoungBoy

[via]