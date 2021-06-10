All eyes are on Migos. The superstar rap trio is less than 24 hours away from dropping their long-awaited fourth studio album Culture III, and after a polarizing onslaught of solo albums from Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset following Culture II, a lot is riding on Migos' forthcoming project.

Over the past year, fans have already been treated to songs such as "Need It," "Straightenin," and the newly released "Avalanche," and to give their new album one last big promotional push before it drops on Friday, Migos have hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a swanky new performance.

Rather than performing a live rendition of "Straightenin," however, Migos use their set time to shine a light on the Culture III intro track "Avalanche." Tying in with the song's throwback sample of The Temptations' classic 1972 single "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff hit the Jimmy Fallon stage in black and white suits and top hats, Blues Brothers-style.

Culture III is officially one day away, so while you get ready for the highly anticipated album's arrival on streaming services, watch Migos' new Jimmy Fallon performance below.