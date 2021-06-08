Most genres of music have borrowed from trap at this point. Just as artists like Migos and Young Thug emerged, the sound staked its claim in EDM with artists like Baauer, RL Grime, and more remixing popular rap records into electronic smashes. However, in the years since then, hip-hop has grown more popular with trap music playing a vital role in shifting the music industry. Offset believes this is the result of Migos popularity.



During a recent interview with Billboard, Offset shared his thoughts on the popularity of trap music which he believes started becoming synonymous with pop music after Migos broke out. “We made this trap [style] go pop,” Offset told the publication. “They don’t talk about that. We made trap go pop talking about selling pounds and bricks, and we hit Billboard No. 1. Hip Hop artists weren’t going No. 1 like that, but now it just be ‘bang, bang, bang.'”

Migos influence has been evident from the jump. The triplet flow they helped reintroduce into modern rap has influenced just about everyone to emerge in the past 10 years. David Banner recently made that claim during an interview where he said that the ATL trio did not receive their proper dues for their impact.



"It’s a fact," Offset said of Banner's comments. "If you go back in time and listen to music prior to 2013, the cadence and the flow didn’t matter. It was more about the bars and what you’re saying. Now, people get away with not saying nothing as long as the cadence and flow are good, and I feel like we created that. We did. I remember when Quavo was most influential in 2013.”

This Friday, Migos will be revealing their new album, Culture III. Earlier today, they revealed the tracklist for the project including appearances from Cardi B, Drake, and Future, as well as posthumous verses from Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. Check the cover art and tracklist for the project out below.

