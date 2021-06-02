Just two days before Christmas, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir welcomed their baby boy, Ice Davis, into the world. This is the first child for the happy couple and they've taken to social media to share adorable images of their little boy. However, this isn't Gucci's only child, as the proud father also has a 14-year-old son. The rapper recently chatted with Billboard about parenthood and detailed why Baby Ice feels as if he's a first-time dad.

Gucci explained that he found out about his eldest son when the boy was just one year old. “Me and the mother were kind of like strangers,” he said. “I never knew how much attention you got to pay to a baby. It’s not easy."

"It’s a great thing and I love it, but it’s definitely challenging to be a parent.” Gucci's artistry will also reflect the changes in his life, especially as a father. “I always want my music to talk about what was going on in my life, and the most important thing in my life now is my son.”

Keyshia added, “For maybe the first four weeks, [Gucci] put him to sleep every night on his chest by himself. He’s a great dad.” Check out a few adorable shots of Baby Ice Davis below.

