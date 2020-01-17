Eminem took us all by surprise on Friday when he dropped his new album, Music To Be Murdered By, out of absolutely nowhere. The Hitchcock-inspired album pays homage to the late film director's 1958 one and only album of the same name, with Em posing with a hatchet in one hand and a pistol in the other both held up to his head on the cover, just as Hitchock did. While this no-warning drop was definitely a wonderful surprise for his fans, others were less than impressed with some of the controversial lyrics. The album boasts some exciting features, such as Don Toliver, Young M.A, Royce Da 5'9", Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Black Thought, the late Juice WRLD, and more, but the production team is even more impressive. Luis Resto and Dawaun Parker offered their services on a number of tracks, but Em's longtime producing partner, Dr. Dre, takes the cake with 7 total production credits on the 20-track album. Other producers frequent the list, as well, such as D.A. Doman (aka D.A. Got That Dope) and Trevor Lawrence Jr. Check out the full list of the album's production credits below:

1) "Premonition (Intro)"

Produced by: Dawaun Parker, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Luis Resto, and Mark Batson

2) "Unaccommodating" (feat. Young M.A)

Produced by: Eminem and Tim Suby

3) "You Gon’ Learn" (feat. Royce 5’9 & White Gold)

Produced by: Eminem, Luis Resto, and Royce 5’9

4) "Alfred (Interlude)"

Produced by: Andre “Briss” Brissett, Dawaun Parker, and Dr. Dre

5) "Those Kinda Nights" (feat. Ed Sheeran)

Produced by Eminem, Fred, and D.A. Doman

6) "In Too Deep"

Produced by: Eminem and Tim Suby

7) "Godzilla" (feat. Juice WRLD)

Produced by: Eminem, and D.A. Doman

8) "Darkness"

Produced by: Eminem, Luis Resto, and Royce 5’9

9) "Leaving Heaven" (feat. Skylar Grey)

Produced by: Eminem and Skylar Grey

10) "Yah Yah" (feat. Royce 5’9, Black Thought, Q-Tip & dEnAuN)

Produced by: Mr. Porter

11) "Stepdad (Intro)"

Produced by: Dr. Dre

12) "Stepdad"

Produced by: Eminem, Luis Resto, and The Alchemist

13) "Marsh"

Produced by: Eminem and Luis Resto

14) "Never Love Again"

Produced by: Dawaun Parker, Dem Jointz, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Trevor Lawrence Jr.

15) "Little Engine"

Produced by: Dawaun Parker, Dr. Dre, Erik “Blu2th” Griggs, and Trevor Lawrence Jr.

16) "Lock It Up" (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Produced by: Dawaun Parker, Dem Jointz, Dr. Dre, Erik “Blu2th” Griggs, and Trevor Lawrence Jr.

17) "Farewell"

Produced by: Eminem, and Ricky Racks

18) "No Regrets" (feat. Don Toliver)

Produced by: Eminem, and D.A. Doman

19) "I Will" (feat. KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9 & Joell Ortiz)

Produced by: Eminem and Luis Resto

20) "Alfred (Outro)"

Produced by: Andre “Briss” Brissett, Dawaun Parker, and Dr. Dre