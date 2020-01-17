Eminem came through with a brand new album earlier today titled, Music To Be Murdered By. The title alone is very Eminem-esque but just like Kamikaze, he didn't give anyone a warning before its release. The thing is, Eminem hasn't really dropped anything that notable in the last decade and the narrative surrounding his legacy has changed a lot.

Of course, his latest project came with controversy as he addressed the MGK feud, referenced Ariana Grande's concert bombing, and even recreated the Mandalay Bay mass shooting for the video for "Darkness." Needless to say, there are some dark moments in there with the production enhancing the grim feel.

The reason for that is that Eminem took notes from Alfred Hitchcock. The cover of the project is in reference to Jeff Alexander's 1958 album, Alfred Hitchcock Presents Music To Be Murdered By. Em shared the project's cover art, writing, "Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy."

This marks Eminem's first drop since Nick Cannon came at him with several diss tracks. Although Em didn't respond, and Nick Cannon declaring himself the winner by default (because he wouldn't have been able to win a rap battle any other way), it seems a bit more scathing that the Wild N Out host is still dropping diss tracks as Em kicks off a new decade on a high note.