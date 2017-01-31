alfred hitchcock
- Movies7 Psychological Horror Movies You Can't Skip This HalloweenThese psychological horror movies delve into the depths of the human psyche, unraveling the darkest corners of our minds.By Marvin J
- MusicEminem's Producers Are Posting Alfred Hitchcock PicturesFred Wreck and Lonestarrmuzik have added fuel to the "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B" fire, sharing pictures of Alfred Hitchcock ahead of its rumored release. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem May Have Stole New Album Concept & Release Date, UK Rapper ClaimsEminem's new album continues to face criticism and backlash in the UK.By Aron A.
- MusicEminem Credits Alfred Hitchcock For Inspiring "Music To Be Murdered By"Eminem might be back in his bag and it's because of Alfred Hitchcock.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Parodies "Psycho" Shower Scene To Promote Sex Toy LineThis means the model is nude throughout the short advertisement. By David Saric
- TVRihanna To Play Iconic Marion Crane In Next Season Of "Bates Motel"Rihanna will reenact the most famous shower scene in film history. By Angus Walker