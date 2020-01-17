Eminem managed to pull one over on us on Friday when he gave no warning before dropping his new album, Music To Be Murdered By. The surprise drop definitely caught everyone off guard. Though producer S1 confirmed last week that Em had been busy in the studio lately, nobody was prepared for his new music to be released so soon. He's already received plenty of backlash for some of the lyrics on the 20-track project, most notably for the lyric, "But I'm contemplating yelling "bombs away" on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting." This line is of course a reference to the terrorist attack that took place at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, in which 23 people (mostly children) died and 130 others were injured. He also addressed his beef with Machine Gun Kelly on the tracks, "Yah Yah" and "Unaccommodating."

His fans were not concerned with the controversial lyrics, though, as they took to Twitter to express their shock and excitement over the unexpected album.