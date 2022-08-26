Doja Cat has had an eventful Summer -- from shaving her head and eyebrows completely bald to squashing her Twitter beef with Rolling Ray. What better way to end the season than by celebrating sobriety. While on hiatus following a tonsil surgery, the Grammy Award winning singer hopped on Instagram Live to let her fans know that she's 70 days vape free. Doja shared, “I quit vaping, it’s day 70 of no vape. Day 70. Are you proud of me? Day f***ing 70, no vaping.”

While honoring her vape-free journey, Doja added, "I would love to have a smoke. In the name of love… I would love to have a f***ing smoke. Motherf****er. I’m going to peel my f***ng skin off.” Known for having a pull or two from her vape during public events, the "Need To Know" singer announced back in May that she would be quitting vaping, sharing on Twitter, “nah im too scared to hit it cuz my throat hurts so bad. I cried for hours. its not worth it. then its like imagine all that wierd poisonous sh*t in the vape seeping into the completely open wound in my throat like f*ck that. im hella young.”

Doja has been attempting to right her wrongs all year long, and her latest resolve has been making amends with social media star Rolling Ray. After the platinum selling star was accused of stealing Ray's "giving what t's suppose to gave" phrase for her clothing line, "It's Giving," she went to social media to reach out him, simply writing, "check dm." Ray seemed pleased with the message, responding to the pop star, "Purr Now this giving what's supposed to be gave."