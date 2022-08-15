Doja Cat has never been shy when it comes to speaking and living her truth. The pop star made headlines earlier this month when she took to social media to show off her new bald head and shaved brows look. Fans were in a frenzy to see Doja, whose known for rocking bright colored wigs and long locks, rocking a fresh buzz cut and thin drawn on eyebrows. Many of her friends and followers were so disgruntled by the look that the 26-year old rapper had to hop on Instagram Live to assure everyone that she's not "sick," but rather doesn't "like having hair. I never liked having hair."

On Sunday, Doja issued another fiery response for critics coming at her new look, stating, "I won a GRAMMY and traveled the f***ing globe I’ve had a #1 and I went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f****** for you so that you can go home and ***k your ***ks all day long while you live in your mothers basement. Go **** yourselves."

The impassioned tweet comes just weeks after the "Need To Know" singer assured her loyal fans and concerned friends that there's no need to worry about her state of mind, adding, "everybody being like, 'You're on drugs. You're crazy. What has she done to herself? You need to seek help. This isn't a cry for help or an issue of any sort. This is just me having no hair. I'm still the same me." Doja also admitted that her polarizing new look is a result of all the free time she's had in between touring her last album Planet Her and making new music.

Check out some of Doja Cat's most recent shaved brow, buzz cut looks below.