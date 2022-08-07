A couple of days ago, Doja Cat shocked the internet when she decided to shave her hair and eyebrows off. While social media is used to the artist's hilarious antics and untamed behavior, some fans were concerned by her actions. Although Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, gave a thorough explanation as to why she had done it, people still weren't convinced.

In an effort to defend herself, Doja stated, "I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’" She also added that she regretted not cutting it all off sooner. Nonetheless, people online still found it hard to believe that she was in her right state of mind.

Their constant interrogating forced the "Ain't Sh*t" artist to take so social media, yet again, and tell them that they shouldn't worry. "... everybody being like, 'You're on drugs. You're crazy. What has she done to herself? You need to seek help,'" she stated. Unamused by those assumptions, Doja categorized those claims as "heavy."

Further into the video, she reflected on not being well in previous years but assured her supporters that that is not the case today. "This isn't a cry for help or an issue of any sort. This is just me having no hair. I'm still the same me," she added with a smile on her face.

The video concluded with Doja thanking her genuine supporters and scolding those who tried to diagnose her. Watch the entire clip below.