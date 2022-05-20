If you were hoping to catch Doja Cat on stage sometime this summer, you're out of luck. The rapper was expected to hit the summer festival circuit and open up for The Weeknd on his stadium tour. Unfortunately, she announced that she'll be pulling out from all performances this summer to recover from tonsil surgery.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Doja revealed on Instagram that she had to undergo a procedure to remove an abscess in her tonsils, which was partially caused by vaping. While she vowed to stay off of nicotine vapes for the timebeing, she shared a post on her IG story revealing that she pulled out of all shows in the coming months. She explained that she'll have to undergo surgery on her tonsile, which will take a while to recover from.

"Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour," she wrote. "I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all."

