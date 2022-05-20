A serious setback may have pressed pause on Doja Cat's career for the moment. She recently took home several Billboard Music Awards and look right as rain during the ceremony, but Doja has reportedly been battling health issues. The singer revealed that her "Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil" because she "had an abscess in it."

"My whole throat is f*cked so i might have some bad news for yall coming soon," she wrote on Twitter. "Nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking f*ckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"And then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," Doja added. "He poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok."

She also tweeted that she would be having her tonsils removed soon and has quit vaping. Someone told her to completely throw the vape away to solve her problems, and while the singer seems committed to bettering her health, she explained to the Twitter user why that isn't always the best choice.

"Throwing them away just instills panic. I'm addicted but I'm not weak," she said. "I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i'd hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I'ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn't need it at all by then... so foh with that 'THROW IT AWAY THEN QUEEN' sh*t. that doesn't help anybody and it just sounds condescending to anybody whos actually struggling w nicotine addiction. ive tried all that throw it away sh*t before. doesn't work."

"yall bout to make me cry with all the reassurance. i appreciate it. thanks for being supportive. i love you."



