Doja Cat took to Instagram Live last night with a message for her supporters. If you were watching the Instagram Livestream, then you would know that Doja was showing off a brand new look. The artist had shaved off all of her and had even shaved off her eyebrows. Fans were understandably quite surprised by this move, although, for Doja, it was something that just made sense.

While explaining the move to her viewers, Doja Cat revealed that shaving her head was therapeutic and that she had been wanting to do it for a while now. The "Say So" songstress made it abundantly clear that she has always hated her natural hair and that at the end of the day, she wasn't actually meant to have any.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

“I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway,” Doja said. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair. I remember feeling so fucking just exhausted with working out, like whenever I went to go train, I had a trainer at one point, and I’d be wearing wigs and they would be getting tacky, they’d like retack because of the moisture, and then they’d start sliding and peeling off of my head while I’m doing this incredibly strenuous thing.”

Doja Cat continued by saying that this decision was a long time coming and that she is glad that she finally did it. For Doja, dealing with her hair was just too much of a chore, and this latest decision will ultimately save her a whole lot of time and stress.

“I just can’t believe it took my this long to be like, ‘Shave your fucking head,'” she continued. “Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out, I had like two eras where my hair would be out, like I would straighten it. There was a moment where it was natural and I don’t even wear it natural because I don’t feel like it. It’s just a fucking nightmare, dude. I’m over it. I’m really liking this.”

For some, this look will take a while to get used to, although, in Doja Cat's, this is the best thing she could have done. Needless to say, it's great to see her happy about the new aesthetic.