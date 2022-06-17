Last month Doja Cat revealed that she was battling health issues and had to undergo surgery to remove an abscess from her tonsils. As the singer explained it, she had been taking antibiotics but forgot she was taking them and proceeded to drink a lot of wine and vape, thus damaging her tonsils and forming an abscess in the process.

"And then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today," Doja revealed at the time. "He poked up in dere with a needle twice and then sucked all the juice out and then he took a sharp thing and cut it in two places and squoze all the goop out in dere. i cried and it hurt a lot but im ok."



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On Thursday Doja tweeted "did it already" in response to a user's question about her current condition. She confirmed that she had gone through the final procedure for her tonsil surgery and started sharing updates from her hospital bed. She then posted a video of herself attempting to sing Nicki Minaj’s verse in Trey Songz's “Bottoms Up,” although she was clearly having a hard time.

Following her initial procedure, she announced last month that she would be dropping out of all her festival events and her tour with the Weeknd as his opener.

“I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all,” said Doja on her IG story.

Check out Doja’s Twitter update below. We're wishing her a speedy recovery!