Doja Cat Turns Up The Heat On "Need To Know"

We're weeks away from receiving Planet Her and Doja Cat is ready for fans to get a taste of what she's worked on. Back in April, Doja gave fans "Kiss Me More," her collaboration with SZA from her forthcoming album, and she's ready to share her next single, "Need to Know." This time, the California artist opted to share a song where she's flying solo and that's a choice that has spelled success for her in the past. She stood alone on both "Say So" and "Streets," and both tracks earned her massive popularity on social media, particularly TikTok.

Doja Cat's fans aren't the only ones excited about Planet Her as her collaborator, The Weeknd, can't stop singing her praises, either. He makes an appearance on the record and recently applauded Doja's talents when speaking with Billboard. “Doja is a star, and has created a unique universe you just want to lose yourself in,” he said. “She’s got such drive and vast creative vision that we will be seeing her impact for a very long time to come.”

Stream Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I just can't hÐµlp but be sexual (Oh)

Tell mÐµ your schedule (Yeah)

I got a lotta new tricks for you, baby

Just sayin' I'm flexible (Yeah)

I do what I can to get you off (Yeah)

Might just fuck him with my makeup on (Yeah)

