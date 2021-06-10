Doja Cat has been teasing her official follow-up to 2019's Hot Pink since the end of 2020, and after several months of keeping fans waiting, Doja recently revealed that Planet Her, her long-awaited third studio album, would finally be dropping on June 25.

On Wednesday, the "Kiss Me More" artist shared Planet Her's intergalactic album artwork, which was helmed by the prolific David LaChapelle. In addition to the dynamic and steamy cover, Doja Cat also unveiled the album's tracklist and features, revealing that Young Thug, J.I.D, SZA, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd would all be appearing on the project. Now, less than 24 hours later, Doja has hit Instagram to tease her imminent new single, "Need To Know."



Shot by Los Angeles-based director and photographer Jamal Peters, the eye-catching cover art for Doja Cat's forthcoming single sticks with the otherworldly theme from Planet Her's artwork, and it features a teal-skinned Doja Cat sitting on a plush red couch with her legs spread open.

"NEED TO KNOW Music Video 6/11 10am EST," the Amala artist writes in the caption, teasing the song's accompanying music video. Check out the sultry cover art for "Need To Know" below and be on the lookout for Doja's new single when it arrives on Friday.