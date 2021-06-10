After much anticipation, Doja Cat will release her third studio album at the end of the month. The singer has been promoting the futuristic aesthetic in her magazine features for months and after receiving her "Kiss Me More" collaboration with SZA, Doja's fans are ready to hear what she has in store.

The public has been awaiting the official announcement from Doja's camp regarding the release of Planet Her, and just an hour ago, the Pop star shared the album's release date, tracklist, and galactical cover art.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Doja previously told SZA in an interview for V Magazine that Planet Her is "giving divine feminine" while she spoke about artists that she collaborated with on the project—a list that includes Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, J.I.D, and of course, SZA.

“It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically," said Doja Cat. "Just knowing that I have [SZA] on it is just sexy. It’s perfect. I feel confident. It doesn’t feel like something out of myself, you know? I feel like I’m doing what I want to do.”

Planet Her will arrive on June 25. Check out the cover art and tracklist below and let us know if you're looking forward to this project.

Tracklist

1. WOMAN

2. NAKED

3. PAY DAY FEAT. YOUNG THUG

4. GET INTO IT (YUH)

5. NEED TO KNOW

6. I DON’T DO DRUGS FEAT. ARIANA GRANDE

7. LOVE TO DREAM

8. YOU RIGHT DOJA CAT & THE WEEKND

9. BEEN LIKE THIS

10. OPTIONS FEAT. JID

11. AIN’T SHIT

12. IMAGINE

13. ALONE

14. KISS ME MORE FEAT. SZA

