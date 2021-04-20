Doja Cat is one of the artists that has completely taken over in recent years, impressing millions of fans with her sophomore studio album Hot Pink. Her versatility has always been at the forefront of her craft, and she's been celebrated because of her fearlessness to get creative and try new things in the studio. Finally, one of rap's most respected radio hosts is giving her her flowers, praising the 25-year-old rapper for stylistically being able to tackle any style she wants.

Taking to Twitter, Ebro wrote, "You can argue that you don’t like what Doja Cat has to say when rapping... But her rapping abilities are top notch, stylistically speaking she can do almost any style."

Known for writing her lyrics and having a hand in her production as well, Doja is one of the most talented artists of her generation. As she continues to perfect her third studio album, presumably titled Planet Her, for a release in the coming months, this latest co-sign from Ebro could go a long way in cementing her as a force for a more seasoned rap audience.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Doja Cat recently released her latest single "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA, which debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Listen to the new song below and let us know if you agree with Ebro's take.