Doja Cat & SZA Are Pop Princesses On "Kiss Me More"

Last month, SZA sat down with Doja Cat to interview the Hot Pink star for V Magazine. Inside, SZA praised Doja's eclectic pop style and stated that she believes Cat was on her way to becoming the next Britney Spears. Doja has been carefully preparing for her forthcoming album Planet Her and while she wouldn't detail the features on the record, the singer did give a little bit of a hint.

"It’s people that I respect and I’m extremely excited about having on the album and it’s a full-circle moment for me, basically," said Doja Cat. Meanwhile, SZA fans have been begging the Top Dawg Entertainment singer for a follow-up project to her 2017 studio debut Ctrl. She's promised that she has heat on the way, but we'll have to wait for the TDE gods to bless us.

In the meantime, the two ladies have joined forces on "Kiss Me Now," a Pop-heavy track that is oozing with radio appeal. Stream Doja Cat and SZA's "Kiss Me More" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

We could kiss and just cut the rubbish

Then I might bÐµ on to somethin'

I ain't givin' you one in public

I'm givin' you hundreds, f*ck it