Something is in celebrity water because Monday (January 20) is a day of famous baby delivery announcements. DJ Khaled has been counting down the days until his second bundle of joy arrived with wife Nicole Tuck. Finally, that special day has came as Khaled revealed on Instagram that Baby #2 has entered into the world.

The famed producer shared multiple images on social media that hinted that Nicole was ready for delivery, including a photo with their physician, Dr. Jin. Then came two more pictures of a worried, and impatient, Khaled waiting on the news that his newborn had been birthed. "THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽 ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" he wrote after the delivery was over.

A slew of congratulatory messages followed from the likes of Chance The Rapper, DJ Envy, Nene Leakes, Busta Rhymes, Cool from Cool & Dre, and tens of thousands of others. Baby Khaled will have plenty of friends to play with as Ray J and Princess Love, Christina Milian and Matt Pokora, Cassie and husband Alex Fine, Keke Wyatt and husband Zachariah Darring, and Chris Brown and Ammika Harris have all welcomed babies recently. Last year, Yung Miami, Tokyo Jetz, Chance The Rapper, Keyshia Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kehlani, and Eva Marcille also added little ones to their family tree. Check out a few snaps from DJ Khaled below.