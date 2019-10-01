America's Next Top Model winner Eva Marcille has come a long way since she first began "smizing" for Tyra Banks. The model-actress is now a mother of three as she recently gave birth to her son, Maverick. This child marks the second for Eva and her husband Michael Sterling. She shares her eldest child, Marley Rae, with singer-songwriter Kevin McCall.

There's yet to be word on whether or not the cameras for The Real Housewives of Atlanta were rolling during Eva's recovery in the hospital, but the reality television star shared a few images of herself post-birth. Eva revealed the news of her pregnancy this Spring by telling PEOPLE, "Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board! Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

Michael added at the time, "It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life. I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

As the happy family grows to five, Eva's court battles with McCall continue on. We recently reported that the mother of three legally changed Marley's last name from McCall to Sterling, and now news has surfaced that Kevin is seeking for shared custody of his daughter, as well as for Marley's name to be changed back to his. Check out a few photos of Eva and her family below.