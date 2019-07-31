Singer-songwriter Kevin McCall showed just how petty he could be in a recent Instagram post. The animosity between Kevin and Eva Marcille, the mother of his daughter Marley, is no secret. The pair have been quite vocal about their disdain for one another, as Eva has used her platforms to share alleged stories of abuse at the hands of Kevin, while Kevin has accused Eva of using his name for Real Housewives of Atlanta ratings.

All has been quiet on the ex-couple front, but on Tuesday Kevin decided it was a good time to thrust the beef back into the spotlight. He shared a throwback photo on Instagram that showed Eva clipping his toenails. In the caption, he wrote, "Get a woman that can model .... and do your feet 🥰." Considering he and Eva haven't been together in five years and aren't exactly on good terms, the purpose of the post perplexed his followers. "That’s somebody’s WHOLE WIFE," one person wrote, referencing that Eva has recently married Atlanta attorney Michael Sterling whom she has a child and is expecting a baby with.

Earlier this year, Eva shared her story of alleged domestic violence on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. "I finally found the courage to talk about it a couple of years ago, about what I went through with Kevin," she said. "He was definitely extremely violent. Physically abusive and I wasn’t the only person who has dealt with it. More recently, there was a young lady he dealt with, knocked all her fronts out. His child’s mother before me has dealt with domestic violence, his sister, his mother. And now obviously, the list goes on."

Kevin took to Twitter to deny the allegations of abuse. "Show me the Eva Marcille documents Im(I’ll WAIT) its public knowledge right? Let’s start posting my records with these violent claims if you can do that Then You can mute me like R. Kelly But I’m starting to feel We both victims of a modern witchHunt (and N***az is the witches). It’s sad when she gotta keep using my name for her storyline, if I was the husband I would be like 'Real hoe of Atlanta' is you out your mind, or is you still obsessed with your child’s Father? Why is he in our story line so much ain’t I enuff headline for our relationship?”