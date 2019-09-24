It looks like Kevin McCall's entanglement with the judicial system continues as the singer-songwriter-producer has officially been charged with domestic violence. In court documents obtained by The Blast, the paperwork states McCall attempted to "inflict corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant."

We previously reported back in April that McCall had been arrested on charges stemming from an incident that took place in January of this year. He was released from custody after paying a $75K bond but was scheduled to return to court in August. However, according to the documents, McCall was a no show and a bench warrant was held. The name of McCall's accuser has been redacted and his hearing has reportedly been rescheduled for October. If convicted, McCall allegedly faces up to one year in jail.

Following the news of her ex's arrest back in the Spring, Eva Marcille shared with the Ricky Smiley Morning Show that she, too, endured physical abuse at the hands of McCall, along with other women close to him. "It didn’t start for me until I was pregnant with Marley when the abuse started. I was pregnant with my child," she said. "And then, about a month after having Marley, it didn’t stop. It got worse. And it got worse with her. The final straw was when Marley was actually in my arms once. And I was like, 'I can’t do this anymore.'"



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"I feel sorry for that girl," Eva said of the woman accusing McCall of abuse. "I feel bad for that girl. I feel bad for women that have to deal with it. It’s actually not a laughable matter. It’s something that makes you feel so little so you really don’t want to talk about it. But it really sucks and I hope that they keep his ass in jail as long as they can, period."

Earlier this month, McCall had a run-in with the law, sharring on Instagram that he'd been arrested for trespassing after he fell asleep outside.