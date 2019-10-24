Anyone who's familiar with DJ Khaled is well aware of the endless love he has for his son, Asahd. Khaled has always boasted about his firstborn and the inspiration his son has on his life and his creative endeavors in music. "Every morning I tell Asahd, 'I love you. I got you.' But the truth is, he got me. He’s what gives me hope and purpose. He’s my inspiration and motivation. When Asahd smiles at me, it's God smiling at me. Love did that. The power of love did that," he previously stated.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Young Asahd was named as executive producer of DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd album which the mega-producer called his best work ever. In light of the youngin's 3rd birthday, Khaled has come through with a sweet share to Instagram of a video of when Asahd was firstborn.

"HAPPY BDAY @asahdkhaled! On this day you was born. I have tears of joy while I’m writing ✍️ this caption. Asahd I promise you I love you forever I will do anything and everything for you I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! My SON! ALLAH THANK YOU SO MUCH WE LOVE YOU! ASAHD MY SON! MY BEST FRIEND! ASAHD KHALED! WOW YOU ARE 3 NOW!" he wrote.

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck announced last month that they have another baby on the way meaning Asahd will be an older brother. "Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy," Khaled shared with his fans.