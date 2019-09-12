If you know anything about DJ Khaled, you know that he's extremely proud to be a father. The man has dedicated his entire life to his little boy Asahd Khaled, even naming his successful last album after him. The last two projects that the mega-producer has released have been executive produced by Asahd and now, the 2-year-old will have some help behind the boards.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

DJ Khaled is building his family because a few moments ago, he announced that his wife Nicole Tuck is pregnant with their second child. "Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way," said the musician in a social post. "After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy."

Khaled notes that his wife's pregnancy has him feeling even more inspired than ever before. In the video, which shows Nicole getting an ultrasound, Khaled says to his son that he's taking a look at his baby brother. There is no word yet on her due date.

Congratulations to the Khaled family!