nicole tuck
- GramDJ Khaled & His Wife Bust Moves To Drake's "Toosie Slide"DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck show love to Drake by doing the "Toosie Slide."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Provides Medical Supplies For Miami & New York HospitalsDJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, teamed up with Direct Relief to provide protective equipment to healthcare workers in New York and Miami.By Lynn S.
- MusicDJ Khaled Gets New Tattoo To Honor His Newborn SonDJ Khaled completes the set. By Mitch Findlay
- GramDJ Khaled Celebrates Birth Of Baby No. 2: "ANOTHER ONE !!!"Congrats to the Khaleds!By Erika Marie
- GramDJ Khaled Is On "Major Baby Watch Alert" As Wife Expected To Give Birth Any Day NowBless up!By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDJ Khaled Updates Fans On Wife's Pregnancy: "Our New Blessing"DJ Khaled's wife Nicole Tuck is due to give birth this month.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeDJ Khaled's Wife Asks For Maximum Sentence For Man Who Killed Her Brother"A life for a life," she wrote the judge.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDiamond Ball Photo Round-Up: Rihanna, YG & Kehlani, Cardi B, 21 SavageNYFW is in full effect.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDJ Khaled Announces He & His Wife Are Expecting Another BabyDJ Khaled and his wife Nicole are having another baby boy.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck Throw Joint Birthday Party; Gifted $100K WatchesTime has never been so eloquently told. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Pens Sweet Birthday Message To Wife: "Real Love With A Real Journey""MAMA ASAHD." By Chantilly Post
- MusicDJ Khaled Hits Birthday Dance Moves With DiddyDJ Khaled busted a move for his 43rd birthday.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyFive Arrests Made After Murder Of DJ Khaled's Brother-In-Law: ReportFive people have been charged with the murder of Jonathan Tuck.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Wants To Have More Kids: "I'm Ready"Asahd's about to be a big brother.By Chantilly Post