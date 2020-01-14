Congratulations are in order for R&B singer Keke Wyatt. The powerhouse vocalist shared with the world back in October 2019 that she was expecting her 10th child with husband Zakariah Darring. With that announcement also came the news that she was launching a webseries that chronicles her daily life as a mother, wife, and entertainer.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Keke took to Instagram on Sunday to share that her baby boy was welcomed into the world last week. "My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke'Riah Darring," she wrote. "He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood 💙💙💙." She also included a side by side photo of her newborn son alongside a picture of herself without any clothes on showing off her baby belly."

The singer gave a shoutout to her nurses who she said stayed right by her bedside throughout the delivery. "Sending a huge Thankx to Ebonie ⬆️ and ⬆️ Ashley who both were my nurses & stayed 5 hours after work to help deliver my baby," Keke shared. "They stayed by my side. Also, thank you Dr. Linda McDaniel... #myangels 💙💙💙." This is Keke's first child with Zakariah, whom she married in October 2018. Check out her photos below.