She's a powerhouse vocalist whose career has spanned decades. Keke Wyatt has collaborated with Pusha T,Faith Evans, Avant, Tweet, Kelly Price, Ruben Studdard, and more, and her voice has been complimented by some of the most respected R&B divas in music history. Yet, it isn't just talent that makes Keke a talking point, as the 37-year-old singer has a large blended family that includes nine children. It seems as if she's been pregnant more than not over the years, and on Monday, Keke took to Instagram to announce that her tribe is expanding as she shared a picture from her pregnancy photoshoot.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy!" she wrote. "We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series 'The Keke Show' where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars."

Keke and Zackariah married in October 2018 following the divorce from her previous husband, Michael Ford, in 2017. She shared on social media that she was eight-months pregnant at the time of their breakup. Fans watched Keke and Michael's relationship unravel on WeTV's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. The former couple was also featured on TV One's R&B Divas from 2012 to 2014. The singer's first six children are from her first marriage and this will be her first child with Zackariah.