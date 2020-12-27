Chance The Rapper has had an eventful holiday season. After the reception to his 2019 release The Big Day, Chance has taken a step back from releasing music as a lead artist and instead focused on other things. The 2020 Presidential Election got a lot of his attention earlier this year, but he managed to stay active musically, even being featured on the single "Holy", off of Justin Bieber's 2020 release, Changes.

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper announced that he would be dropping a virtual concert titled "A Chi-Town Christmas". The show would be his directorial debut and be streamed several times up until the end of the holidays. The concert can be viewed on Instagram, YouTube, in VR, and more. The show featured music off of his and Jeremih's latest collaboration, Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving, as well as a few short sketches inspired by classic Christmas movies.

The concert was generally well-received, which must be a nice feeling for Chance The Rapper considering the flack he's been getting for some of his recent releases.

Following some replays of his successful concert, Chance The Rapper took to the gram to share the other ways he and his family are celebrating the holidays. While including n a shoutout to his wife's home state of Texas, Chance dropped a hilarious video of him and his sister-in-law dancing along to a trappy "Christmas type beat".

What are your thoughts on his moves?