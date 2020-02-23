This week on the charts, Justin Bieber has topped the Billboard 200 as his Changes album clocks in at No. 1. The effort originally arrived on Valentine's Day and since then, Bieber has collected 231,000 equivalent album units in the US with 126,000 units accounting for pure album sales. The total tally marks the third-largest week of 2020, trailing Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By (279,000) and Halsey's Manic (239,000).

Most of all, at 25 years old, Justin Bieber is the youngest artist to ever earn seven No. 1 albums. The record previously went to Elvis Presley who earned his seventh No. 1 album by the age of 26.

The next notable debut of the week goes to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Artist 2.0 which starts out with 111,000 equivalent album units mostly from streaming to the tune of 106,000 units coming from streaming activity. It makes his album the most-streamed outing of the week. It marks A Boogie's sixth album on the chart and his third top 10 project. Last year, his Hoodie SZN album topped out at No. 1 while The Bigger Artist peaked at No. 4 in 2017.

Following closely behind is Tame Impala's The Slow Rush which debuts at No. 3, marking the act's highest-charting album of all time with 110,000 equivalent units in its first week. A great portion of that is accounted for album sales with 80,000.

Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial slips down from No. 1 to No. 4 with 70,000 units this week. South Korean group Monsta X makes its debut at No. 5 this week for its first all-English album, All About Luv, with 52,000 units.

The last half of this week's top 10 is dominated by familiar names as Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding slips to No. 6 with 50,000 units. Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is at No. 7 with 44,000 units.

Despite an 11% increase in total units following news of his tragic shooting death, Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo V.2 slips from its debut position of No. 7 to No. 8 with 40,000 earned in its second week.

Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By is at No. 9 with 39,000 units and Halsey's Manic closes things out at No. 10 with 31,000 units.