Chance the Rapper is backing down on his Kanye-Biden opinion from yesterday's political Twitter rant. Since being praised by Terry Crews, Chance says he understands "improbability of Ye winning" and that "everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically."

The incident began with Chance tweeting "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh," in response to Kanye West's new song, "DONDA." He was met with backlash from Democratic fans who argue that the position Chance is advocating only serves to stifle the left, as West is not a serious contender.

Before long, Chance was tweeted at by the internet's most recently canceled celebrity, Terry Crews, who wrote, "I feel your pain" in response to one of the rapper's tweets.

Chance decided to renege on his position, ending his twitter rant saying, "Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em.

"I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews."

