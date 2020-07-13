Kanye West officially entered his name in the 2020 Presidential Electioni , running for the Birthday Party. His anti-abortion and anti-vaccination stance has left many people wondering if he would be the best choice to elect but Chance The Rapper believes that he's definitely worth a look over Joe Biden.

Running for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden is likely to become the official nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race. With the field evening itself out, Chance The Rapper weighed his options and defended his friend Kanye by asking some questions to his fans.

"And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh," wrote Chano, sharing the song that Kanye released for his mother Donda West. He followed up his thought with a few important queries for his fans.

"Are we pro two-party system?" asked the rapper. "Ima keep it real alota u n***as is racist. Officer officer officer officer officer Overseer. Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna 'get trump out' but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way."

As Kanye seems to be losing supporters, including Elon Musk, Chance's stance must bring a smile to his face.