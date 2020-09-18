Justin Bieber & Chance The Rapper Tap Ryan Destiny For "Holy" Visual

Star actress Ryan Destiny is Justin Bieber's leading lady in the touching music video for his latest single, "Holy" featuring Chance The Rapper. The mini-movie spins a hopeful tale of a hardworking couple who can't seem to get themselves afloat as Bieber works construction and Destiny aids the elderly as a nurse. The pair are later evicted from their home and cast out on the street, but a good-hearted stranger, portrayed by That 70's Show icon Wilmer Valderrama, takes them in as a Good Samaritan would.

The "Holy" visual is directed by Colin Tilley who also gave us Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's colorful "WAP" display. Justin Bieber's "Holy" comes on the heels of his unexpected appearance in Drake and DJ Khaled's "Popstar" music video, albeit in a much different story. Check out Bieber and Chance The Rapper's "Holy" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't do well with the drama

And, no, I can't stand it being fake

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don't believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can't explain