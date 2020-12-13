Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Release Holiday Album "Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving"

It is officially the holiday season. We're weeks away from both Christmas and the New Year which means that retail stores are likely overdoing it with holiday music. And not just any holiday music, the same five songs on repeat for over a month. You gotta feel for 'em. Thankfully, the need for change in the Christmas playlist could come from Chance The Rapper and Jeremih. After teaming up for Merry Christmas Lil Mama and the re-wrapped edition a few years later, they've returned with another new project titled, Merry Christmas Lil Mama: The Gift That Keeps On Giving. Laced up with 12 songs, and appearances from Valee and Hannibal Burress, Chance and Jeremih have officially graced us with some new vibes for this time of year.

Of course, this also comes after Jeremih was released from the ICU after contracting COVID-19. We're happy that he's back home and recovering properly. Check out the project below.