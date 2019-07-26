mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chance The Rapper's Official Debut Album "The Big Day" Is Finally Here

July 26, 2019 13:07
The Big Day
Chance The Rapper

After a minor delay, Chance The Rapper delivers his long-anticipated, "The Big Day."


It's been over six years since Chance The Rapper made his way into the limelight with Acid Rap. The rapper's become a global superstar in his own right within that time but he's done it without releasing an actual studio album. Since the release of 2016's Coloring Book, he's continued to release new music while teasing his "owbum." The album was set to drop at midnight but unfortunately, that didn't happen. After a minor delay, Chance finally debuts his first official studio album, The Big Day.

With twenty-two tracks in total, Chance The Rapper returns with his debut album, The Big Day. The rapper kicked off the campaign for the project with his single, "Groceries" featuring Murda Beatz and TisaKorean. The project features production from Chance himself, as well as Trap Money Benny, Murda Beatz, Timbaland, Pi'erre Bourne, and more. The rapper also enlists Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Justin Vernon, and more.

Peep Chance The Rapper's The Big Day below. 

