A judge has officially denied the emergency motion filed by 1501 Certified Entertainment CEO Carl Crawford to dissolve Megan Thee Stallion's temporary restraining order against the label, which allowed her to release her debut album, SUGA, without his permission. Megan made her conflict with the label and Carl public this weekend by going on Instagram live to reveal that 1501 has been preventing her from releasing new music ever since she requested a renegotiation of her contract. She went on to file a lawsuit against 1501 and Carl, and was granted a temporary restraining order that allowed her to put out new music at her leisure. She immediately took advantage of the opportunity by announcing the upcoming release of her debut album, SUGA, this Friday, Match 6th. Carl took action by filing an emergency motion to have Megan's restraining order tossed out, thus preventing her from releasing new music, but the judge denied his request on Wednesday night.

District Court Judge Beau A. Miller stated that "the album at issue may be dropped for distribution beginning March 6, 2020." Miller also ordered that Rap-A-Lot Records head J. Prince, whom Megan's team has accused of making threatening social media posts toward her after he publicly expressed his support of Carl in the whole debacle, to "refrain from threatening or posting threatening or retaliatory social media posts or threats against [Megan], her agents, or her representatives." Miller also established some rules for both Megan and Carl, who, in the wake of Megan's claims, spoke to the press to publicly denounce most of her story. Miller has thus prohibited both parties "from communicating with the media concerning the underlying issues in this case without court approval." It looks like SUGA will most definitely be dropping tomorrow.