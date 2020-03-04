In one fell swoop, Megan Thee Stallion just took over the week by announcing her debut studio album SUGA.

The Houston-bred talent has been in the news for the last several days because of a dispute she is currently having with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and, as news continues to break out regarding that, Megan Thee Stallion is taking matters into her own hands. She expressed frustration with the label and its owner, Carl Crawford, about not being able to release any new music. Stalli was eager to drop some fresh vibes following the success of "B.I.T.C.H" but, apparently, she was being blocked. Well, you can consider the block officially closed because, this Friday, Hot Girl Meg will officially be releasing her long-awaited debut studio album.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion informed the world that SUGA will be out on March 6. The album will contain a total of nine songs, including features from Gunna and Kehlani. The cover artwork was revealed at the same time, which simply shows an open mouth with a tongue sticking out, as well as the project's title. This is the first project from the Houston rapper since last year's Fever.

