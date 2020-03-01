Megan Thee Stallion is arguably one of the biggest artists at the moment, and even she can't avoid the politics that can arise when it comes to a label's control over the creative process of releasing music. Today, she decided to get some of that frustration off her chest in a very candid and revealing IG Live session.



Erik Voake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Hot Girl Meg made #FREETHEESTALLION Twitter's top trending topic on Sunday evening (March 1) after fans tuned in to hear her side of the story. "N***as don't even care about what's right; they care about money in the end," she said during one part of her rant in regards to her label woes with 1501 Certified Entertainment, also adding, "If y'all don't see no music from Megan Thee Stallion, it's because 1501 don't want to drop that music — and that sh*t real crazy [sic]. It's real sad." She went on to explain that she's signed to an independent label, and as a result a lot of the big moves you've see her doing lately have been simply off getting things done herself, or as she put it, "because I woke up and did it that day." Many fans rallied behind her in support, getting #FreeMeg and #FreeTheStallion trending as well, and Megan has been retweeting and liking a lot of their posts. We'll be watching to see how this one plays out, but she definitely gets love and all the best wishes from us. Bless!

Peep a few video grabs from Megan Thee Stallion's rant against 1501 below, and let us know what you think of all this down in the comments: